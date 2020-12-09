Hamilton doctor indicted on 26 counts after investigation into patient claims

Stephen Boyd.

Police said in October they also were investigating claims against Boyd by four patients and served a search warrant at his office in October.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Wednesday the indictment against Boyd includes crimes alleged against eight victims.

Bucheit said there is a possibility of more victims coming forward.

“Some of these allegations go back decades and some are more recent. They range from juveniles to adults, males to females in these alleged incidents.” Bucheit said. “We expect the list of victims to grow due to his arrest and we have set up a dedicated phone line to manage the high volume of calls and inquiries that we expect from former patients.”

That number is 513-868-5811, ext. 1009.

Claims detailed in Ohio State Chiropractic Board and Hamilton police documents include that Boyd inappropriately touched patients’ genital areas, massaged abdominal and thigh areas, took X-rays of genital areas and did other inappropriate touching.

The claims covered a period of 23 years. Police seized a desktop computer, an iPhone, numerous X-rays from the past 30-plus years, a box of Polaroid photos, two canisters of film, medical records for the alleged victims and five electronic hard drives when serving the search warrant in October.

Boyd has requested a hearing with the state chiropractic board that is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.

