Hamilton man accused of using SnapChat to try to have sex with minor

A 25-year-old man is charged with trying to meet a teenager for sex via SnapChat, according to police.
Fairfield Twp. police this week investigated a report that Felix A. Natividad-Garcia, of Hamilton, attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl in a parking lot at Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center on Princeton Road. Instead, township police officers met the man and placed him under arrest.
Natividad-Garcia admitted to detectives his intent to have sex with the juvenile and is charged with a pair of fifth-degree felonies, importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the juvenile had been approached via SnapChat by Natividad-Garcia multiple times and disclosed it to a school counselor, who then told the girl’s parents. The parents reported it to the police.
He was booked in the Butler County Jail on Tuesday just before midnight and had a video arraignment in Area II Court Wednesday morning. He’s scheduled to be in court this coming Wednesday afternoon.
