How Dorothy Lane Market grew from a fruit stand to a gourmet grocery chain

What to know about Dorothy Lane Market

Local News
By Melisa Lyons
Aug 10, 2019

Dorothy Lane Market started as a fruit stand in 1948 and has grown into a locally sourced gourmet grocery chain.

Here is how this local grocery became a favorite among shoppers in the Miami Valley:

Originally a fruit stand. DLM began as a fruit stand on the corner of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue when Calvin D. Mayne and Frank Y. Sakada started the business on Aug. 12, 1948.

4/30/1992: L to R: Norman Mayne, owner of Dorothy Lane Market, an Ben Ryan, a grocer form Australia, discuss the grocery business in the aisles of the DLM Oakwood Store. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

All in the family. In 1958, Sakada sold his share of the company to Mayne, who continued to operate the store until his death in 1972. Calvin's wife, Vera, became president and retired at the age of 100 before passing at age 105.

Their son, Norman Mayne, became CEO in 1967 and runs the business with his own son, Calvin, who is the president.

» SWEET TREATS: 5 things to love about the epic Dayton chocolate-maker Esther Price

Multiple locations. In 1953, the business grew from a fruit stand to a brick and mortar store at 2710 Far Hills Ave. Since the first store opened, Dorothy Lane Market has expanded to two other markets, Washington Square and Springboro, in 1991 and 2002, respectively.

Photo credit: NCR Archive at the Montgomery County Historical Society--People flocked to the Grand Opening of Dorothy Lane Market in 1953. Circa August 5, 1953.

Club DLM. In 1995, DLM was the first of area supermarket to offer a frequent-buyer program to its customers. Card holders receive tailored discounts and coupons sent through the mail based on the items they most shop for.

» RELATED: Bill's Donut Shop: What to know about this Centerville favorite

A famous name in famous places.  Shoppers have started a tradition of packing their brown DLM bag when they go on vacation. Those who take a picture holding a bag at a recognizable place or landmark will receive a gift card.

Perhaps the most notable of those came from Air Force Col. Gregory Johnson, an astronaut from Fairborn who took an image from a space shuttle.

Air Force Col. Gregory Johnson, astronaut from Fairborn who recently piloted the space shuttle wearing a Dorothy Lane Market bag on his head

Melisa Lyons
