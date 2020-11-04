X

Need to dispose of a campaign sign? Recycle it.

A Rumpke truck departs the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine in this October 2016 photo. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News | Updated 29 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

As the general election comes to a close, Montgomery County residents with election and campaign signs may be looking for a way to dispose of them.

The Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling facility will accept signs, frames and all, for free through Nov. 30.

Explore2020 Election Results

The facility is located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4999 or visit mcswd.org.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.