Need to dispose of a campaign sign? Recycle it.

As the general election comes to a close, Montgomery County residents with election and campaign signs may be looking for a way to dispose of them.
The Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling facility will accept signs, frames and all, for free through Nov. 30.
The facility is located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call 937-225-4999 or visit mcswd.org.