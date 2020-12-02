Here are the 15 winners of the first-ever special projects arts grants

The Blue House Arts (thebluehousearts.com): In partnership with The Front Street Global Artists Initiative, TBHA offers a four-part visiting artist program featuring processes and practices unusual or unique to Dayton through exhibitions and public talks.

Boundless Community Pathways – Spire Arts (iamboundless.org): This collaboration with Montgomery County Board of Development Disabilities, Dayton Society of Artists and community members focuses on a mural project allowing artists with developmental disabilities and local professional artists to join forces to beautify Northview Center.

Citywide Neighborhood Development Corporation (citywidedev.com): CNDC will implement the Old North Dayton Park Mural Project to transform an underutilized levee wall into a community asset celebrating the neighborhood’s international history and connection to the Mad River.

Dayton Dance Conservatory Company (daytondanceconservatory.com): DDCC will develop “Art and Movement for All,” an inclusive dance program providing children with disabilities the chance to further develop social, emotional and physical skills in a safe environment through dance.

Dayton Metro Library (daytonmetrolibrary.org): DML will bring an original musical play “Felix and Fiona’s Musical Adventure for Third Grade Reading” to 15 elementary schools in the Dayton Public School system. The musical is designed to inspire a love of reading by connecting the written word to art and music for students most in need.

Dayton Society of Artists (daytondsa.org): A series of workshops will focus on professional development needs for the practicing visual artist as well as introducing a medium, technique or method both to established visual artists and the community in general.

Mad River Local Schools – Brantwood Elementary (madriverschools.org): Brantwood Elementary will bring artist-in-residence Emma Brown to lead weekly art classes for students. This project marks the first time Brantwood has had an art program in the school in at least 23 years.

Magnolia Theatre Company (magnoliatheatrecompany.com): An all-female version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Patrick Barlow, will be produced.

Miracle Clubhouse on Warren Street in Dayton is affiliated with Good Will Easter Seals of the Miami Valley and provides a safe, pleasant day space for people dealing with mental illness. CONTRIBUTED

Miracle Clubhouse (gesmv.org): Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse, in partnership with The Mural Machine, will complete the Keowee Street “Love You” mural to bring awareness to suicide, honor those who have been lost to suicide and support those who have survived.

The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton (midayton.org): Flight Games, two porcelain tile mosaic game boards, will be created to inspire children and adults to engage with physical activity and history at a local park.

Oral Funk Poetry Productions (tripplecroxxent-blog.com): The troupe will present The Urban Creative Arts Healing and Performance Symposium, a celebration of culture and diversity in the arts through methods of individual healing, arts education and performance. A two-day virtual experience for artists is included in the programming.

Plaza Theatre Association (myplazatheatre.com): The Adena Teen Film Festival will be presented in Miamisburg to encourage audiences to grow a love and appreciation for film and the production process.

South Dayton Dance Theatre (sddt.org): New backdrops will be created for their holiday production of “The Nutcracker.”

University of Dayton (udayton.edu): The second annual Dayton Funk Music Symposium, a celebration of Dayton’s funk music and artists in addition to an exploration of the community’s social and cultural history, will be presented at UD.

For more information, visit cultureworks.org.