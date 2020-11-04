Here is how the presidential candidates are doing locally

The winner of the race for president may not be known tonight as Ohio and some other states still have to count valid, late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots.
Republican President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, are the two major party candidates on Ohio ballot.
At 10:30 p.m. Trump was leading in Ohio 52.38% to Biden’s 46.24% percent, according to partial results on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a surrogate for Biden, said in an 8:15 p.m. interview that she doesn’t like to make predictions but she is "hopeful that Americans elect Joe Biden.”
“I’m hopeful and nervous like I am every election. I’m happy so many people voted. I always wish it could be more, particularly in Dayton," Whaley said. "This is our crazy representative process at work.”
Dan Lusheck, Ohio press secretary for Trump, could not be reached after the polls closed. But in an email sent earlier in the day, Lusheck said, “It is Election Day and, while Joe Biden’s campaign scrambles and fails to engage with voters, Trump Victory continues to connect with energized supporters and get out the vote.”
These are not final results but here is where the vote was in Dayton region counties late Tuesday.
Darke: Biden 17.51% to Trump 80.92%
Greene: Biden 41.11% to Trump 57%
Miami: Biden 27.54% to Trump 70.68%
Montgomery: Biden 52.68% to Trump 45.52%
Preble: Biden 40% to Trump 58%
Warren: Biden 34.02% to Trump 64.26%
Election results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook