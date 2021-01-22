Here’s what Miami Valley residents said they hope the Biden administration can do for the region

Michael Black, of Dayton EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF

James Little, of Dayton, agreed, suggesting that some of the abandoned homes in Dayton could be fixed up for the homeless. Little also said his vote was more about getting former President Donald J. Trump out of office than any belief that Biden could do much.

James Little, of Dayton. EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF

“I’m just hoping that he gets more things done than what Trump did,” Little said.

Others adopted more of a wait-and-see attitude.

Rob DeLorenzo, , said: “I don’t know what’s going to change because I think we’re going to have to wait 10 days. Those first 10 days are executive orders and other things that may be coming down the pipe, so that may kind of give you a bit of an idea as to what’s going to happen.”

Cynthia Phungrasamee’s mother, Carmen Directo, is an immigrant from the Philippines. Directo came to the U.S. when she was 26 and is now 80. The two were watching Harris’s swearing in together. Harris is the first woman, and first Black and South Asian American vice president.

“It was really beautiful,” Phungrasamee said. “My mother spoke to me and said, ‘This is the America I came to. This is what I wanted for my children.’ She’s 80, and she arrived in America at 26. This is what she aspired to. This is what made her work so hard to come and be a part of this country. This is why she chose her citizenship.”