Home sales jump in the new year

Sales of single-family homes and condominiums started 2021 in positive territory, the Dayton Realtors trade organization reported Friday.
But the supply of new homes on the market continues to be a challenge.
The organization reported 1,020 transactions to the Multiple Listing Service in January, beating last January by 10%.
A cumulative sales volume of $196.9 million was a 25% jump in a year-over-year comparison, the group reported.
The average sales price for January rose to $193,116, up 13% from last January, and the median sales price also improved, reaching $162,500, again a 13% improvement from last year.
However, entries of single-family homes and condominiums during the first month of 2021 fell 16% compared to last year, with 1,133 new listings added in January.
Combined with the already low supply of available listings, January’s pace of sales was less than two months, the trade group said.