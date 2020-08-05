How did Dayton learn about Monday’s massive water main break?

Shade’s prediction was right. Moments later, the water pressure started to drop dramatically, Powell said. Just then, crews were returning to the city’s maintenance building for the day, and the leak was starting to get worse as the streets flooded. So Shade asked them to assess the damage and within five minutes of him noticing the break, they started to isolate the leak in an effort to minimize the water loss.

“It was unprecedented,” Powell said.

It’s not clear at this time how much water was spilled, as the city is still working to make that determination. But when a 36-inch diameter pipe busted under the Great Miami River in February 2019, more than 150 million gallons were lost.

Several years ago the city started investing in its aging water and sewer infrastructure, as many of the city’s more than 2,000 miles of pipes have been in place since the 1800s. Commissioners agreed to spend $15 million per year to replace or repair 1% of the system’s infrastructure annually, with more than half the money going toward the city’s more than 800 miles of water pipes.

The city has at times exceed the 1% goal, Powell said Wednesday.

Each year the water department compiles a list of pipes to replace or repair, based on ages, history of leaks and many other criteria, he said, noting that the list is adjusted as needed. The two pipes that busted Monday were not on this year’s list because there’s not been any problems with them, Powell said.

But prior to Monday’s incident, they were elevated on the master list because of the score they received based on the city’s criteria and the fact that they are from the post WWII-era, he said. The city will now do an analysis on what it will take to repair the pipes and determined if the work can be done internally or if an outside contractor is needed, he said.