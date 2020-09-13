How students can make college more affordable

Courses taken in high school

Having a child take Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) courses greatly benefits him or her and reduces costs later. Ohio’s College Credit Plus Program, which is a dual enrollment program for students in grades 7-12, allows students to take college courses and receive college and high school credit simultaneously. Visit ohiohighered.org for more information.

The following information is not so much planning, but an awareness of aid avenues.

Applying for various outside scholarships

While a student is in high school, visit regularly with your HS guidance counselors. Outside companies that offer scholarships often view high schools as a distribution center and send information to the guidance counseling office.

Scholarship search engines

Another option is searching on fastweb.com for potential scholarship opportunities. This is a legitimate search engine and provides the applicant information on themselves, such as HS GPA, standardized test scores, involvement in school (student government, debate, drama, athletics, etc.), involvement in the local community (Scouting, Habitat for Humanity, homeless shelters, etc.) and submit the information. The students will receive, on average, three to four emails back with matches and links for the applicant to review and exercise due diligence.

State aid programs

Most states have various merit- and need-based aid programs. Ohio has several, but one is called the Ohio College Opportunity Grant (OCOG). This is predicated on the financial strength of the applicant and family (AGI, assets, untaxed benefits, etc.). Some states have merit based and need-based programs.

Federal aid programs

Through the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), aid offerings will be determined. Those offerings can include grants, work study and federal loans.

Financial aid office

This becomes key as you begin applying to colleges. Whether this be four-, two- or one-year schools or programs or public/private institutions, check with the financial aid office for offerings. Generally, private institutions will have offerings that many public institutions do not have. You will want to inquire about merit- and need-based offerings, as well as departmental scholarships.