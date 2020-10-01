X

Huber Heights investigating after gunshot victim found in Riverside

By Kristen Spicker

Huber Heights police are investigating a shooting after a person was found shot in the hand in Riverside Thursday morning.

Officers in Huber Heights were contacted by Riverside police after they found a person with a gunshot wound in the hand who said they were shot near a dollar store on Old Troy Pike, according to Huber Heights police.

Crews blocked the parking lot of the Imperial Heights Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road. A police sergeant told the Dayton Daily News that they were searching for evidence of a shooting, but had not found any at that time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

