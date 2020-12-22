Huber Heights Police seek missing man with dementia

John Bryant, 65, was last seen in the 4800 block of Neptune Lane. Bryant is a white male, five feet 10 inches tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes, a release from the police department said. The release did not state the last time he was seen.

Bryant was last seen wearing black pants with blue stripes, a black fleece jacket and black shoes. He suffers from several medical conditions including dementia and takes daily medication, the release said.