Huber Heights Police seek missing man with dementia

Huber Heights Police officers are seeking a missing man with dementia after he was last seen walking towards Old Troy Pike.
John Bryant, 65, was last seen in the 4800 block of Neptune Lane. Bryant is a white male, five feet 10 inches tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes, a release from the police department said. The release did not state the last time he was seen.
Bryant was last seen wearing black pants with blue stripes, a black fleece jacket and black shoes. He suffers from several medical conditions including dementia and takes daily medication, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police at 937-233-2080.