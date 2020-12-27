Hundreds involved in fight at Scene 75 Saturday night

Over 150 people were involved in a fight at Scene 75 last night reports from the Vandalia Police Department said. Mutual aid responded to the scene to contain the crowd in the parking lot.
The Vandalia Fire Department initially responded to the scene on a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. However police arrived after firefighters reported juveniles surrounding an engine and multiple fights breaking out. Vandalia officers requested mutual aid. Officers reported the group was mainly juveniles and some officers said they saw hundreds of people involved in the fight.
Sgt. Douglas Nagel of the Vandalia Police said that police cruisers surrounded the parking lot and called for the crowd to disperse. When the crowd was not complying, he announced that the crowd should move to the front of the parking lot or face arrest.
The crowd complied and waited in an orderly fashion for rides, Nagel reported. A Regional Transit Authority bus arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. to transport some of the people off the scene. The entire scene was cleared by 9:50 p.m.
Officers moved the crowd to the front of the building and the fights dispersed without officer involvement. There were no civilian injuries reported and no one was arrested.
The Butler Twp. Police Department, the Huber Height Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Five River Parks Police, Dayton Airport Police and the Dayton Police Department all responded to the scene, police reports said.