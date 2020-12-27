Hundreds involved in fight at Scene 75 Saturday night

The Vandalia Fire Department initially responded to the scene on a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. However police arrived after firefighters reported juveniles surrounding an engine and multiple fights breaking out. Vandalia officers requested mutual aid. Officers reported the group was mainly juveniles and some officers said they saw hundreds of people involved in the fight.

Sgt. Douglas Nagel of the Vandalia Police said that police cruisers surrounded the parking lot and called for the crowd to disperse. When the crowd was not complying, he announced that the crowd should move to the front of the parking lot or face arrest.