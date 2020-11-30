Indoor garden advocate spreading sustainable alternatives from Springboro

“We wanted to instill the love of fresh vegetables,” Kincer recalled.

Students at Father Capodanno School in Vass, N.C., learn about hydroponics.

In February, Kincer worked with students at the Father Vincent Capodanno School in Vass, N.C. to set up growing walls there, one of a series of projects funded by North Carolina Rotary Clubs. Her work is also bearing produce in Virginia.

For about $6,000 from the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, Kincer is setting up eight five-foot towers with the necessary supplies, seeds and nutrients for a full year of growing and cultivating produce at a food pantry operated by St. Christopher Church in Vandalia.

“It pays for itself with the first couple of harvests,” Kincer said.

The towers, built by ZipGrow, based in Cornwall, Ontario, feed and water the plants. Cross Creek provides a manual, training and assistance.

Kincer, who lives in Springboro, is working with local Girl Scouts and Trotwood officials and church groups.

Growing walls in an education center in Elkin, N.C.

“They lost their only grocery,” Kincer said of her work in Trotwood.

Kincer is also in talks with an Eaton-based foundation about setting up growing walls in villages in India.

The little house where Kincer is currently operating from at 240 S. Main Street (Ohio 741) in Springboro was built in 1825. It, like her previous location on Elkin’s main thoroughfare, fits with her mission to promote sustainability and teach people how to raise fresh produce indoors.

“There are just so many things that are happening from this,” she said. “Every project is a little different.”