Injuries reported after woman hit by vehicle near Miami Valley Hospital

A woman was injured Weekday morning after she was hit by a vehicle near Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Information on her condition is not available at this time, according to 911 dispatchers.
A 911 caller reported that a woman was hit by a vehicle near South Main and Wyoming streets at 6:14 a.m.
Medics were called to the scene and hospital staff also assisted, said dispatchers.
The incident closed South Main Street, but the road reopened as of 8:09 a.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.