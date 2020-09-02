X

Injuries reported after woman hit by vehicle near Miami Valley Hospital

ajc.com
.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A woman was injured Weekday morning after she was hit by a vehicle near Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Information on her condition is not available at this time, according to 911 dispatchers.

ExploreU.S. Marshals find 25 missing Ohio children

A 911 caller reported that a woman was hit by a vehicle near South Main and Wyoming streets at 6:14 a.m.

Medics were called to the scene and hospital staff also assisted, said dispatchers.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio reports highest amount of daily cases since July

The incident closed South Main Street, but the road reopened as of 8:09 a.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.