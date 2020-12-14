Inn at Versailles to reopen in two years with new name

The Inn at Versailles caught fire last year, resulting in a 4-alarm fire, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson said. The extra manpower -- as many as 90 firefighters all told, he said -- was needed to help get at voids behind walls of the old building and check common attic and basement spaces the inn and restaurant shares with other businesses and apartments in the Inn at Versailles complex on West Main Street.

Referenced as “historic revival” by Midmark’s design team, the new facilities will incorporate elements of the historic architecture that make up downtown Versailles, while also bringing the site into the future. Designers chose to take the best elements of the hotel’s past and introduce new elements to attract new patrons.