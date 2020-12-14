Inn at Versailles to reopen in two years with new name

After a fire last year that temporarily closed the Inn at Versailles, the hotel is set to reopen in the spring of 2022. The new hotel will be named Hotel Versailles and officials plan to open a restaurant called Silas and a new event space called the 1819 room, Midmark Corp., a clinical environmental design company, announced in a release.
The Inn at Versailles caught fire last year, resulting in a 4-alarm fire, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson said. The extra manpower -- as many as 90 firefighters all told, he said -- was needed to help get at voids behind walls of the old building and check common attic and basement spaces the inn and restaurant shares with other businesses and apartments in the Inn at Versailles complex on West Main Street.
Referenced as “historic revival” by Midmark’s design team, the new facilities will incorporate elements of the historic architecture that make up downtown Versailles, while also bringing the site into the future. Designers chose to take the best elements of the hotel’s past and introduce new elements to attract new patrons.
“We are extremely excited to move into the next phase of construction with these new, modern facilities,” stated Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement and corporate agile center of excellence. “While the hotel will accommodate our Midmark customers, we believe it will also invigorate the economic vitality for the community for centuries to come.”
The hotel will offer 30 rooms, including six suites, a fitness room, and new courtyard and patio. Additionally, there are plans for frequent live entertainment in the bar and lounge area of the restaurant.
The new restaurant, named Silas, was derived from Silas Atchison, the founder of Versailles (formerly Jacksonville) just over 200 years ago.