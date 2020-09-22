IRS: Nearly 284K Ohioans could qualify for stimulus money

The IRS says it plans to send letters to more than 283,000 Ohio households that may be eligible for stimulus payments that most taxpayers have already received.
Some Ohioans who typically do not have to file federal income tax returns may qualify for the economic impact payments, which are worth up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples. People with children can receive up to $500 per qualifying child.
Millions of Ohioans have already received their stimulus checks, but millions of Americans who likely qualify for the program have not taken the steps necessary to be issued a payment.
The IRS is sending letters to Ohioans who have not filed a tax return for 2018 and 2019. Oftentimes, these people have usually have a tax-filing requirement because they have low incomes, the agency said.
The IRS letters urge recipient to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 to receive a stimulus payment by the end of the year.
Ohioans can register online at the nonfilers payment part of the IRS website.
Ohioans do not have to receive a letter to register. They can also wait until next year and claim a recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.
Two weeks after registering, Ohioans can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.
The IRS says receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility, but Ohioans are likely to qualify if they:
- are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;
- have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
- can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return. For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.