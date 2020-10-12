Jamestown health clinic expands building, hours

The Kettering Health Network clinic now includes 20 exam rooms, which is 10 more exam rooms that before the expansion. The clinic also has x-ray, outpatient lab and expanded office hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The expansion at the 4790 Cottonville Road clinic was completed late September.