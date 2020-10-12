Jamestown health clinic expands building, hours

A rural health clinic in Jamestown expanded to add more exam rooms and expanded hours.
The Kettering Health Network clinic now includes 20 exam rooms, which is 10 more exam rooms that before the expansion. The clinic also has x-ray, outpatient lab and expanded office hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The expansion at the 4790 Cottonville Road clinic was completed late September.
Kettering Health Network has three rural health clinics with 24 providers located in Cedarville, Jamestown, and Yellow Springs.
“The need for rural health care clinics is increasing across our region,” Ken Park, director of Rural Health for Kettering Health Network, said in a statement. “By having three rural health clinics, we’ve expanded access to high-quality primary care closer to home for our rural community patients.”
The Rural Health Clinic program is intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in rural, underserved communities by using a team approach of physicians and non-physician providers, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide care. According to Health Resources and Services Administration, as of January 2020, there are 53 rural health clinics in Ohio.