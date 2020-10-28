Job opportunity center in works for underserved community

Montgomery County will roll out details today for a new stand-alone Employment Opportunity Center that will house services for job seekers and space for youth mentorship programs in West Dayton.
In June, Montgomery County declared racism a public health crisis and announced efforts, including the new center, to help improve conditions that lead to disparate outcomes for minorities in the community.
“We want to bring and create bridges of opportunity for our citizens,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “Without opportunity, there cannot be true progress. It is our hope that this new center will become a beacon of hope and employment opportunity and job training.”
The center will provide employment services as well host the Male Leadership Academy, a mentorship program for 14- to 16-year-old youth, a soon-to-come Female Leadership Academy youth mentorship program and Miami Valley CTC’s Aspire program for high school equivalency programs.
County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year, $1.85 million lease with Town Centers Limited Partnership for space at the former ALDI store at the Westown Shopping Center on West Third Street.
The county anticipates a total investment of $2.2 million, which includes the lease and cost to build out the space, which is in the early design stage.
Planned to open next summer, the 15,000 square-foot facility will also have two community rooms, a resource lab where people can get assistance with resumes and job interview skills, according to the county.