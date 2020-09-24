Need to apply for a job? Montgomery County puts mobile job center on road

The services include providing job leads, training grants from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and workshops to help people build resumes, search for jobs and improve interviewing skills.

Montgomery County rolled out a new Mobile Workforce Unit this week outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to help match people in underserved communities with job opportunities. SUBMITTED Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

“This vehicle will allow our workforce development professionals to go outside the walls of The Job Center and take our services directly to those who need them,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

The mobile unit will allow the county’s workforce professionals to put more people on a “solid career path,” said Garth McLean, interim director of Workforce Development.

The Mobile Workforce Unit was funded through a grant from the State of Ohio’s Rapid Response funding, which helps workers get back to work quickly, according to the county.