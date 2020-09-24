Need to apply for a job? Montgomery County puts mobile job center on road

Montgomery County rolled out a new motor coach this week outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to help match people in underserved communities with job opportunities.
County commissioners said the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes triggered the project, but the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated a continued need to reach people where they live.
“It’s a big county with 31 jurisdictions,” said Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said. “This is an investment in our people to make sure that everyone has a chance at a fulfilling career to provide for themselves and their families.”
Credit: Submitted
The 38-foot, Freightliner costing $386,298 including its modifications will allow the county to extend its Workforce Development services beyond The Job Center located on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.
The services include providing job leads, training grants from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and workshops to help people build resumes, search for jobs and improve interviewing skills.
Credit: Submitted
“This vehicle will allow our workforce development professionals to go outside the walls of The Job Center and take our services directly to those who need them,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.
The mobile unit will allow the county’s workforce professionals to put more people on a “solid career path,” said Garth McLean, interim director of Workforce Development.
The Mobile Workforce Unit was funded through a grant from the State of Ohio’s Rapid Response funding, which helps workers get back to work quickly, according to the county.