Jobs are slowly coming back to Ohio

Taking a longer view, though, the state still struggles to free itself from the economic damage wrought by the global pandemic. From last October to this, the state lost 353,600 non-agricultural jobs.

The state’s October unemployment rate last year was 4.1%, by comparison.

The national unemployment rate for October was 6.9%, down from 7.9% in September, but well up from 3.6% in October 2019.

Among the biggest winners in Ohio employment last month were goods-producing industries, at 896,200, adding 9,900 jobs over the month with gains in manufacturing (8,100 added jobs), construction (+1,500), and mining and logging (+300), the state said.

Meanwhile, applications or claims for unemployment benefits have slowly decreased since March but remain historically high.

Ohio residents filed 24,964 initial or new jobless claims last week, according to ODJFS. That was 249,251 fewer than, or about 9% of, the peak earlier this year, the state said.

The total of initial or first-time jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 35 weeks, more than 1.8 million, has been more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.