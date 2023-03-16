Joe Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend indicted for shooting that wounded teen at Anderson Twp. home

Powers said Joe Mixon was present when the shots were fired, but he did nothing illegal in the course of the incident.

According to Powers, officers were dispatched to Ayers Road at around 8:25 p.m. on March 6, where they met with two juvenile witnesses who described playing a game of “dart wars” with Nerf guns when the shots were fired.

Powers said the 16-year-old shooting victim fled as 10 to 11 shots were fired, ducking behind a tree to hide.

Once police were called, officers spotted a vehicle leaving Mixon’s home and were able to perform a traffic stop; Shalonda and Brewer were inside the vehicle. A gun police found in the trunk was later identified as the gun used in the shooting.

Powers said surveillance footage from Joe Mixon’s home showed Brewer and Joe in the backyard of the home, as Brewer fired multiple shots. Later, surveillance footage showed Shalonda collecting shell casings from the yard before the two left the house as police arrived.

Joe could be seen carrying a gun in the video, but Powers said he is a legal gun owner and he did not fire any shots during the incident.

According to Powers, Joe claimed he’d been recently receiving death threats and was worried for his safety after his sister told him there were people outside with guns.