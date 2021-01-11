12-story senior apartment building proposed in the Oregon planning district

A developer proposes constructing a 12-story senior housing development at East Fifth and South Keowee streets offering nearly 200 apartments, according to city of Dayton documents.
Property owner Redwood Housing has submitted a variance application requesting approval to build a 128-foot-tall housing structure on vacant land across from Bomberger Park in the Oregon planning district.
The site is 3.3 acres, and variances are needed because in that mature multi-family zoning district the maximum allowable height of a new project is 60 feet, city records say.
The developer also proposes to create 156 parking spaces. Zoning code generally requires 317 spaces for that number of housing units.
All 199 units will be one bedroom.
The proposed building, called the Oregon Towers, is located near two other high-rise apartment buildings: The View at Dayton Towers (14 floors) and the Jaycee Towers, which also is 12 stories and offers senior housing.
The Jaycee Towers was built in 1972 and has 204 affordable apartment units.
Many people for years have called for more affordable housing in the downtown area.
The vast majority of new product has been market-rate units, and residents have complained about a lack of housing with lower price points.