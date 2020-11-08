JUST IN: All Huber Heights schools switching to virtual learning Monday

All Huber Heights City Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 9, through at least Nov. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19.
A statement from Huber Heights schools Superintendent Mario Basora says the decision was made after reviewing data from the district’s health services department over the last 48 hours.
“Unfortunately, we were notified yesterday of additional cases of COVID-19 in staff across the district,” Basora wrote.
“These additional cases not only reduce the feasibility of in-person learning, but also make operating our traditional bus routes impossible. Despite our best efforts, we are currently unable to overcome the challenge of finding qualified substitutes as quickly as we need them. Furthermore, the logistical set-up of our district is not conducive to our students being self-transported.”
Wayne High School announced in a letter to parents and students on Friday that it would go virtual. This now applies to the entire district.
Basora said students will complete classroom assignments using district-provided devices, and parents and students should watch for more details from teachers in regards to lessons, Google Meets and attendance expectations.
“While we currently anticipate students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, we will continue to monitor the incident rate of COVID-19 in our community as well as the health and wellness of our students and staff,” Basora wrote. “We will communicate any extension to this date immediately.”
Basora noted that Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeffrey Cooper recently said that increasing community spread hasn’t largely been traced back to things outside of school such as a lack of masking, lack of social distancing and crowded, enclosed gatherings.
“We encourage everyone to be extremely diligent about their actions so that we can return to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Basora wrote.