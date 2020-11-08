JUST IN: All Huber Heights schools switching to virtual learning Monday

Basora said students will complete classroom assignments using district-provided devices, and parents and students should watch for more details from teachers in regards to lessons, Google Meets and attendance expectations.

“While we currently anticipate students returning to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, we will continue to monitor the incident rate of COVID-19 in our community as well as the health and wellness of our students and staff,” Basora wrote. “We will communicate any extension to this date immediately.”

Basora noted that Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeffrey Cooper recently said that increasing community spread hasn’t largely been traced back to things outside of school such as a lack of masking, lack of social distancing and crowded, enclosed gatherings.

“We encourage everyone to be extremely diligent about their actions so that we can return to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Basora wrote.