JUST IN: Wayne High School to go virtual due to COVID-19 problems

Wayne High School announced in a letter to parents and students Friday that they will go virtual beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, due to increased COVID-19 spread in the community.
“As a result of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the need to quarantine many students and staff, we have made the difficult decision to transition all Wayne High School students to virtual learning beginning Monday,” the letter said. “Parents and guardians need to plan for students to participate in virtual learning through at least Tuesday, November 24.”
The letter, signed by superintendent Mario Basora, said the school anticipates students returning to in-person learning by Monday, Nov. 30, but the school will, “continue to monitor the health and wellness of all staff and students at Wayne High School,” and will communicate any extensions to that date immediately.
Students with multiple disabilities and/or significant emotional disabilities who are served by a specialized classroom will remain in-person for the time being, the release said.
The release also stated that the number of people isolated and quarantined at this time made conducting in-person learning at Wayne High School unattainable.
Students should be completing all classroom assignments with their district-provided devices, the letter said. More details from teachers in regards to lessons, Google Meets and attendance expectations will come later.
Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeffrey Cooper stated during a press conference Wednesday that when students and staff regularly follow mask rules, school buildings have not been a source of significant COVID-19 spread.
Cooper said the increase in the spread of coronavirus is largely because of actions happening outside of school environments, such as lack of masking, lack of maintaining social distancing and attending crowded, enclosed gatherings, like game-day watch parties and large wedding receptions.
“We encourage everyone to be extremely diligent about their actions so that we can keep our staff and students safe and learning in-person,” the school said.