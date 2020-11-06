JUST IN: Wayne High School to go virtual due to COVID-19 problems

“As a result of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the need to quarantine many students and staff, we have made the difficult decision to transition all Wayne High School students to virtual learning beginning Monday,” the letter said. “Parents and guardians need to plan for students to participate in virtual learning through at least Tuesday, November 24.”

The letter, signed by superintendent Mario Basora, said the school anticipates students returning to in-person learning by Monday, Nov. 30, but the school will, “continue to monitor the health and wellness of all staff and students at Wayne High School,” and will communicate any extensions to that date immediately.