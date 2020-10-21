Centerville beefs up school safety with more than 500 security cameras

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools has installed more than 500 surveillance cameras as part of ongoing safety and security upgrades.
The project that began in the fall of 2019 involves placing cameras both inside and outside the district’s 13 school buildings, according the district.
Centerville school officials said the project was partially funded through House Bill 166, a school safety grant.
Money also came from Centerville’s permanent improvement fund, used for improvements to property and fixed assets, district officials said.
Montgomery County’s second-largest school district has also added larger screens to help monitor activities.
The screens were funded by Centerville Safe Inc., according to the district.
The nonprofit works with Centerville schools on a variety of priorities, including school safety and security best practices with local police, parents, students and others in the community, the organization’s website states.