NEW DETAILS: Centerville schools reported 14 new coronavirus cases last week

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools has reported 14 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 49 quarantines in the district.
Centerville recorded those figures for the week ending Friday, the second of two transition days for face-to-face learning, which resumed Monday, according to the district’s website.
Since Aug. 17, Centerville schools has reported 34 positive cases and 163 quarantines in the district.
The numbers include students or staff that engaged in onsite instruction or activities as well as those who are completely remote, according to the district.
Centerville is Montgomery County’s second largest school district. It has about 8,000 students enrolled, and more than 1,000 teachers and support staff combined, according to the website.
The district’s website says reporting procedures include anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or in close contact with someone who has been to be isolated by a school nurse or staff member and/or quarantine guidance from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.