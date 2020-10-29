DP&L names new CEO

Lund is a senior energy executive with a nearly 15-year tenure at AES. Most recently she was Chief Product Officer for carbon free energy, and prior to that role, Lund served as a regional Chief Financial Officer. She led financial affairs and execution for AES businesses in 13 countries that represented more than $10 billion in assets.

As Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investment, Lund developed the company’s strategy and facilitated its Investment Committee, which determines AES' global investment priorities.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead DP&L during a time of transformation and innovation in the energy industry,” said Lund in a release. “I am committed to bringing value to the company through investments in technology and infrastructure that benefit our customers, such as our recently filed smart grid settlement and the introduction of AES' global smart operations center at MacGregor Park in Dayton.”

Lund is the fourth CEO at DP&L since February 2018 when Tom Raga resigned and was replaced with Craig Jackson. At the time, AES for the first time named a CEO to oversee DP&L and Indianapolis Power & Light Co. Raga remains an executive at the company.

Lund holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Lund and her family live in Indianapolis, Ind.