DP&L names new CEO

Dayton Power & Light Company has named Kristina Lund its new president and CEO.
The utility, a subsidiary of AES Corp. that serves approximately 527,000 customers in west central Ohio, has been without a CEO since June when Vince Parisi resigned.
“Kristina’s spirit of innovation and focus on customer insights makes her uniquely qualified to lead DP&L as we invest in transformational digital solutions that create additional customer value,” said Lisa Krueger, president of AES US in a release. “Our customers, our people and the communities we serve will benefit from Kristina’s leadership in providing personalized and sustainable energy services that will improve lives.”
Lund and her senior leadership team will have responsibility over 1 million customers served by DP&L and Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) as she is president of the US Utilities for AES, the company said.
Krueger, who has been involved in developing the strategic plans for both utilities over the past two years, will become Executive Chairman of the board of DP&L and its holding company, DPL Inc., as well as IPL and its holding company, IPALCO. She also leads strategic growth plans across the US, including AES Clean Energy.
Lund is a senior energy executive with a nearly 15-year tenure at AES. Most recently she was Chief Product Officer for carbon free energy, and prior to that role, Lund served as a regional Chief Financial Officer. She led financial affairs and execution for AES businesses in 13 countries that represented more than $10 billion in assets.
As Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investment, Lund developed the company’s strategy and facilitated its Investment Committee, which determines AES' global investment priorities.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead DP&L during a time of transformation and innovation in the energy industry,” said Lund in a release. “I am committed to bringing value to the company through investments in technology and infrastructure that benefit our customers, such as our recently filed smart grid settlement and the introduction of AES' global smart operations center at MacGregor Park in Dayton.”
Lund is the fourth CEO at DP&L since February 2018 when Tom Raga resigned and was replaced with Craig Jackson. At the time, AES for the first time named a CEO to oversee DP&L and Indianapolis Power & Light Co. Raga remains an executive at the company.
Lund holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Lund and her family live in Indianapolis, Ind.