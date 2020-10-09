JUST IN: FEMA funds new equipment for Centerville, Washington Twp. fire services

“The primary goal of applying for and receiving grant funding is to increase our ability to serve the community and help offset the equipment cost to taxpayers,” Deputy Fire Chief Ian Emmons said in the township’s release.

“This grant will ensure that we make the largest, most cost-effective impact toward that goal. Additionally, this purchase will allow our personnel to safely respond to events where air quality is dangerous,” he added.

The township said it will receive the grant funds after it has bought the equipment.

Washington Twp. said it has received the grant in the past and used the funds to buy an exhaust system for two of its five stations, as well as helping to purchase a new fire engine.

The grant is awarded annually to fire departments across the country to ensure that emergency personnel are able to purchase public safety equipment, the township said.

Cost sharing requirements for the grant are based on the size of the population that the department serves.

The township and Centerville have a combined population of about 56,000, records show.