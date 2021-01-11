Commissioner Mims to run for Dayton mayor

Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims on Monday announced he is running for mayor. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Mims has a rare talent and skill for educating others, and he is team builder and mentor and has a strong vision for the city, Joseph said.

“He’s the kind of friend you want, he’s the kind of colleague you want,” Joseph said. “He’s the kind of leader you want.”

Mims said he will make sure economic development is a top a priority, because many businesses are in trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 crisis came along, Dayton “had the wind at our back,” because of growing investment, new jobs and other gains, Mims said.

He said he wants to improve quality of life and safety in the city. He said he is pleased that police reform work also is making progress in Dayton.

“We are on track to make some great things happen,” he said.

Mims said, “I have the passion, I have the time, I have the energy and I am proud to announce the fact that I am accepting the challenge to be the next mayor for the city of Dayton.”