JUST IN: Montgomery County, Children Services union to sign contract after year of turmoil

Hay said the demands of the job and the coronavirus pandemic have left the ranks of caseworkers depleted, but the county has promised to step up hiring. The Professionals Guild of Ohio represents about 270 bargaining unit positions, but as many as 50 are open, she said.

“You’ve got to keep the positions filled because that’s the meat and potatoes of what we do,” she said. “Those are the people who go out knocking on the doors keeping the kids safe.”

Last September, the sides came to agreement on a contentious wage reopener, but not before the union called a strike, which was met by the county filing for injunctive relief and a judge ordering workers back to their jobs. Eligible employees eventually received a 4.5% raise and others eligible at the top or above their pay scales received that percentage as a lump sum.

Hay said with the financial pressure put on the county by the coronavirus pandemic, the union agreed to no wage increase in the first year of the new 2020-2023 bargaining agreement retroactive to April 1. Children Services workers will receive a 1% raise in the second year and 2% in the final year, she said.

“I felt like we really needed to get a contract this year to provide some stability to the membership with everything going on,” Hay said.