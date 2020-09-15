JUST IN: Montgomery County, Children Services union to sign contract after year of turmoil

Montgomery County and the union that represents its Children Services workers have come to an “unheard of” three-year contract in the wake of an impasse, a strike and court case last year and a current battle over caseloads and unfilled positions.
The sides are set to sign the contract today, according to Jane Hay, Professionals Guild of Ohio Council 12 president. Montgomery County has scheduled a news conference and county commissioners are set to vote on the deal at their 1:30 p.m. meeting, according to a draft resolution.
“Hopefully some of that bad blood will go by the wayside,” Hay said. “We are working toward a better partnership and moving forward for the betterment of the kids and the families that we serve. It can only benefit everybody.”
Hay said its the first time the county has agreed to more than a two-year contract with the union that represents the county’s child welfare workers who handle abuse and neglect cases for some 2,000 children.
“This was like in record-breaking time that we got this one done, and a three year contract," she said. "It’s just unheard of.”
Hay said the demands of the job and the coronavirus pandemic have left the ranks of caseworkers depleted, but the county has promised to step up hiring. The Professionals Guild of Ohio represents about 270 bargaining unit positions, but as many as 50 are open, she said.
“You’ve got to keep the positions filled because that’s the meat and potatoes of what we do,” she said. “Those are the people who go out knocking on the doors keeping the kids safe.”
Last September, the sides came to agreement on a contentious wage reopener, but not before the union called a strike, which was met by the county filing for injunctive relief and a judge ordering workers back to their jobs. Eligible employees eventually received a 4.5% raise and others eligible at the top or above their pay scales received that percentage as a lump sum.
Hay said with the financial pressure put on the county by the coronavirus pandemic, the union agreed to no wage increase in the first year of the new 2020-2023 bargaining agreement retroactive to April 1. Children Services workers will receive a 1% raise in the second year and 2% in the final year, she said.
“I felt like we really needed to get a contract this year to provide some stability to the membership with everything going on,” Hay said.