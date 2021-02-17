Just in: Tipp City company to lay off 64

Gilbarco Inc., a producer of petroleum dispensing hardware and equipment, is permanently closing its Tipp City facility, laying off 64 workers, the company recently told Ohio government.
The closure of the facility located at 2740 Ohio 40 will affect all employees, John Green, the company’s vice president and general manager, said in a letter dated Feb. 12 to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The job separations will start at about April 16, being completed by June 20, the letter also states.
Gilbarco/Veeder-Root acquired the assets of what had been Catlow Inc. in Tipp City in 2012. Catlow was a manufacturer of petroleum dispensing equipment serving the global market with a range of nozzles, swivels, breakaways and other hanging hardware components.
Catlow began operating in the early 1970s.