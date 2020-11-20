K99.1 Cares for Kids radiothon seeking last day push

This year’s K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon is making a final push for support and donations as it wraps up efforts on Friday.
K99.1FM is broadcasting all day Friday in the annual fundraiser that supports programs at Dayton Children’s Hospital!
“In good times and bad, we can always count on our listeners friends and family to be there for each other and Dayton Children’s Hospital and for that, and many other things, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts”, says K99.1FM program director Nancy Wilson.
In the 23 years since its inception, K99.1FM’s listeners have helped raise over $4.9 million that paid for equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for Dayton Children’s Hospital. All day Friday the station will share stories on how Miami Valley area kids are helped by the care they received at the hospital, and this year’s donation total will be announced at the end of the day.
To support the K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon:
· By Phone: 888-746-KIDS (5437)
· Online: Donate Online
· By Text: Text K99Kids to 51555
· By Mail: Dayton Children’s, Attn: Development Department - Radiothon. One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815