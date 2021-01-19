X

Kettering councilman resigns for court job, seat will go unfilled until 2022

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A Kettering City Councilman has stepped down and the job will be vacant until next year, according to the city.

District 1 representative Rob Scott, 38, submitted his resignation effective today to accept the job as Kettering Municipal clerk of courts, a post he was appointed to last week, records show.

The seat that Scott has held for a decade will be on the ballot in November, going unfilled until Jan. 1, 2022, according to the city’s charter.

Kettering’s charter states no city councilmember can hold another elected office. Scott will assume the clerk of courts job Wednesday, records show.

The Montgomery County Republican Party last week selected Scott to succeed Andrea White as the next Kettering Municipal clerk of courts.

White stepped down last month to the seat she has held since 2003 after winning election in November as state representative in the 41st District of the Ohio House.

Scott, an attorney, was one of four applicants for the unexpired term for the job in the court that has jurisdiction in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp., county Party Chairman Phil Plummer said.

