X

Kettering Cruise-in livens up Saturday nights

ajc.com

MOTOR NEWS | 1 hour ago

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook at @DaytonWheels.

CRUISE-INS

  • THURSDAY NIGHT OHIO CRUISERS CRUISE-INS, 4 p.m. to dark, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Plenty of parking; all vehicles welcome
  • SATURDAY NIGHT KETTERING CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels welcome. Robin, 937-620-6406

AUG. 22

12TH ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE GEEZERS, gates open 8 a.m., time runs at 10 a.m., racing at 2:30 p.m., Kil-Kare Speedway and Drag Strip, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Spectators $15; Old-time drags (1987 and older), $25; car show (any year) or to swap, $20. Cash awards, 50 Lowe’s goodie buckets, trophies to top 40 show cars and 10 elite, Hagerty Choice Award, three winners get one-year AAA membership. Classes: super stock/stock combo, sportsman, modified, nostalgia eliminators, Grandpa eliminators, top eliminator. 2020 Geezer Award to Dave Cottrell Sr. Rain date Aug. 23. Ed Crowder, 937-409-3087 or Kil-Kare, 937-429-2961. Email kilkare@kilkare.com

AUG. 30

13TH ANNUAL CULP LAKE CAR SHOW, opens 10 a.m., judging 1 p.m., awards 3:30 p.m., 1830 E. Home Road, Springfield, 7 miles from I-70. $10 vehicle registration, spectators welcome. Dash plaques, entrant judging, 24-inch trophies, name-brand tool door prizes, goodie bags, food truck, free fishing. See photos from past events and pre-register at www.culplake.com. Steve Culp, 937-399-0085, culp@roadrunner.com. Check website for any changes caused by COVID-19.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.