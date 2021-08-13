Kettering Health extends staff COVID vaccine deadline

“Since announcing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all Kettering Health employees, medical staff, students and volunteers, we have continued to have productive conversations with our teams. From these discussions, we have updated our policy to allow more time for our staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline to receive the final dose is now December 1. As we navigate through the pandemic, we are continuing to review our vaccine policies and exemption process. As cases and hospitalizations increase across Ohio, we urge everyone that can be vaccinated to do so to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

Kettering Health, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital all announced last week that they would require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.