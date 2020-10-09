Kettering Health holds surgical emergency response training in Bellbrook

Kettering Health Network’s Surgical Emergency Response Team received some hands-on experience with the help of local police and first responders during a drill Friday.
The SERT held a drill at Tom’s Mulch & Landscaping Friday with the Sugarcreek Twp. Fire Department, Kettering Mobile Care Unit and MedFlight.
“We had somebody pretend they were trapped,” said Ryan Konkel, EMS coordinator at Kettering Health. “We went through a lot of different scenarios with that including rope rescue and ultimately calling out our surgical emergency response team from the hospital to the scene so they could train with them.”
The SERT, which includes a trauma surgeon, advanced practice provider, surgical and other technician, helps provide surgical care on the scene of an accident when a patient cannot be extricated and taken to the hospital in a reasonable amount of time.
Situations SERT responds to include incidents where a person is trapped and needs an emergency amputation, blood loss that can’t be controlled at the scene and emergency administration of blood products.
Konkel said that the drill went well.
“These opportunities are always amazing,” he said. “It’s good to get everybody out and hands-on.”