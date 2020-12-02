X

City of Kettering postpones, cancels, reduces its winter sports programs

ajc.com

Local News | 7 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

The City of Kettering has announced that it is postponing, canceling or reducing the size of several of its winter programs to meet state and county public health guidelines.

ExploreState K-12 tests could be waived again this spring

Changes will begin Thursday, and will run through Dec. 20. These include:

Adult basketball canceled for remainder of the 2020 season;

Kettering youth and junior basketball postponed, with start dates to be determined by Dec. 20;

Adult and youth hockey temporarily canceled, with start dates to be determined by Dec. 20, and

Swim team and open swim reduced in size.

City facilities will remain open to the public. The city will also continue to require masks throughout its facilities, as well as establish distancing and frequently sanitize.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.