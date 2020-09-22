X

Kettering seeks road funds, plans to spend more than $2M on traffic projects

Kettering wants the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to help pay for improvements to Forrer Boulevard, Marshall Road and traffic signal replacements in the city. FILE
Credit: Staff

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city plans to seek outside funding for three transportation projects on which it is earmarking more than $2 million.

Kettering wants the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to help pay for improvements to Forrer Boulevard, Marshall Road and traffic signal replacements in the city, records show.

The Kettering City Council is set tonight to consider a resolution to apply for MVRPC funds for the three projects.

City records state Kettering “will commit the necessary resources to support the estimated local cost portion” of the following projects:

•Forrer Boulevard improvements: Smithville Road to Woodman Drive, estimated local share $900,000.

•Marshall Road improvements: East David Road to Wilmington Pike, estimated local share $624,796.

•Kettering traffic signal replacement Phase 4, estimated local share $553,326.

Meanwhile, construction continues on one of Kettering’s busiest roads. The Wilmington Pike repaving project is being completed from East Stroop Road to south corporate line of Centerville.

The project, which began after Labor Day, includes lane closures that reduce traffic to one lane in each direction, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, he said.

