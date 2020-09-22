Kettering seeks road funds, plans to spend more than $2M on traffic projects

•Marshall Road improvements: East David Road to Wilmington Pike, estimated local share $624,796.

•Kettering traffic signal replacement Phase 4, estimated local share $553,326.

Meanwhile, construction continues on one of Kettering’s busiest roads. The Wilmington Pike repaving project is being completed from East Stroop Road to south corporate line of Centerville.

The project, which began after Labor Day, includes lane closures that reduce traffic to one lane in each direction, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, he said.