Group: Change in Ohio’s work-from-home income tax law would invite business ‘nightmare,’ hurt cities

“Using a temporary pandemic to justify changes to a long-term tax structure would unfairly penalize cities who have long supported Ohio’s economic competitiveness and made investment decisions based on the expectation of this structure’s existence,” the GOPC wrote in a letter released Thursday.

Passage of those bills could cost Ohio’s six largest cities - Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton, among them - $306 million annually, according to the GPOC.

Last week, Synchrony Financial, of one Kettering’s largest employers, said it would be pulling out of Kettering Business Park when its lease expires Dec. 31 and have all employees work from home.

The Stamford, Conn-based business is expected to have a significant negative impact on the income tax base in Kettering, which stands to lose more than $2 million annually.

Synchrony officials said the company has a large number of jobs in Ohio.