Key federal jobless benefits expire as relief bill remains unsigned

“We are closely examining the legislation Congress enacted extending the pandemic unemployment programs and benefits created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,” said Tom Betti, an ODJFS spokesman. “As soon as we receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on some of the details, we will implement the new provisions as quickly as possible so we can assist those in need.”

ODJFS “system programming” will be needed to implement any new benefits, Betti added. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we undertake that effort. Ohio stands ready assist those in need as quickly as we can.”

The way to attain or regain benefits that have expired isn’t clear.

More than 22 million American jobs were lost in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic was first keenly felt domestically. About 12 million of those jobs have been recovered through last month, but unemployment remains quite high nationally and statewide.

A Brookings Institution report this month found that some 10 million workers will lose unemployment compensation on Dec. 26.

Ohioans filed just over 274,000 claims for jobless benefits last week. Over the past 40 weeks, the state has paid out more than $.7.6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 875,000 residents, according to numbers the state released Thursday.

According to the latest numbers offered early Sunday by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio has seen 600,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 36,513 hospitalizations, 7,704 confirmed deaths, numbers that include hospitalizations and deaths on Friday and Saturday.