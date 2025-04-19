Kings Island honors Cincinnati with renamed roller coaster

The Queen City Stunt Coaster is modeled after a closed movie set in Cincinnati, where riders in their own stunt cars race through the city streets.

Riders go through a parking garage with a series of helixes and then up, down and around high-banked turns. According to park officials, the roller coaster may even take riders through a model of the city’s abandoned subway system.

The ride opened in May 2005 as “The Italian Job” and was renamed the Backlot Stunt Coaster in 2008.

It is 1,960-feet long and takes about 2 minutes to ride.

Kings Island opened for the season April 19.