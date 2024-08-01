Kings Island teases new water coaster for 2025

She then walks toward it with two checkered racing flags, as the video then ends with water splashing, and two figure 8′s side by side.

What is it?

The park isn’t talking — yet — but permits recently filed with the City of Mason appear to fill in the blanks.

Racing water coaster most likely

In permits filed on June 24th, 2024, the park is requesting approval for a $4 million “Master Blaster” ride.

This is a water coaster built by a company called Whitewater West, which has built 200 versions of the ride in theme parks and water parks around the world.

So it is a well-tested ride, with a good operating history.

The company calls it the “world’s first uphill water coaster,” explaining that it uses water jets to shoot a raft up to the top of a massive slide.

There are 30 different configurations for the ride, and based on the teaser video it appears Kings Island will be getting a “racer” version of the water coaster, which would perfectly fit a park that is still known for its original Racer roller coaster.

With the video showing two figure 8s at the end, the Kings Island version will most likely have competing “tracks” on the way down the ride.

While Kings Island has said nothing about where the ride will go, enthusiasts on the KI Central forum speculate it would be built in Soak City, in the spot vacated this year by the former Paradise Plunge water ride.

Expect an announcement in the next few weeks.