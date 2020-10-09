Kroger plans to reuse Kmart building for new area store approved

A site plan for the reuse of the former Kmart in Springboro for a new Kroger store have been approved and construction could begin in early 2021, city records show.
Plans show Kroger wants to build a 90,000-square-feet store inside the former Kmart that would include a pharmacy drive through, a Starbucks and a 14-pump fueling center in the Springboro Plaza Shopping Center at 625 West Central Ave. (Ohio 73).
The fueling center will be built near the La Comedia Dinner Theater.
A garden center in the former Kmart building will be demolished for the pharmacy drive through and the remaining portion of the store will be reused for the new Kroger store, according to the reuse plans approved Sept. 30 by Springboro Planning Commission.
The small Kroger store that sits west of the Kmart would remain open during construction. The company has not told the city its plans for that store. Site plans show a retail location for the area where a China Garden Buffet sits, but Kroger — which owns the entire shopping center — has not said what its plans are for that location.
The new store is expected to open November 2021. Just five miles north on Austin Boulevard, Kroger has a 95,000-square-foot Marketplace store.
Credit: City of Springboro