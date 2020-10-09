Kroger plans to reuse Kmart building for new area store approved

A garden center in the former Kmart building will be demolished for the pharmacy drive through and the remaining portion of the store will be reused for the new Kroger store, according to the reuse plans approved Sept. 30 by Springboro Planning Commission.

The small Kroger store that sits west of the Kmart would remain open during construction. The company has not told the city its plans for that store. Site plans show a retail location for the area where a China Garden Buffet sits, but Kroger — which owns the entire shopping center — has not said what its plans are for that location.