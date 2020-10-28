Kroger to offer antibody testing at its pharmacies

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests — conducted using a finger-prick blood sample—are now available at Kroger pharmacies in California and Michigan and will be available at all Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November, the company said.

The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available to Kroger customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes, the company said. People who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.