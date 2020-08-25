L Brands Kettering Call Center is looking for 1,000 new workers

The parking lot of the L Brands Inc. call center off Bigger Road in Kettering has been empty in recent months as employees have worked remotely.
But a company spokeswoman said the center is gearing up for what is hoped to be a holiday boost in business.
“Our Customer Care associates are working remotely through the end of the year,” the spokeswoman said in an email to the Dayton Daily News. “We are working to hire 1,000 additional virtual associates as we ramp up to holiday.”
Once known as Limited Brands, the Columbus-based company’s most famous brands include Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.
The spokeswoman declined to comment at length. Messages seeking comment were also sent to Kettering city officials.
Along with nearly every other business, the company has found itself challenged during the global pandemic. A possible deal to sell a majority stake in the Victoria’s Secret/PINK business to a private equity firm was derailed earlier this year.
And results have been impacted. Last week, L Brands reported that net sales of $2.319 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 1, 2020, a decrease of 20 percent compared to sales of $2.902 billion for the same quarter in 2019.
“The company’s stores were closed during periods of time throughout the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the business said in a release last week. “As of the end of the second quarter, most Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret stores in North America have reopened.
Those interested in applying for Kettering or other openings may go to https://careers.lb.com/.
The customer care center at 5959 Bigger Road in Kettering has operated for more than 25 years.