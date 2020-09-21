Large downtown water main break may cost city $1.4M

Work is already underway on the project, and a 36-inch line near the site of the break has been repaired after suffering severe erosion, Powell said.

Once the parts arrive, crews will begin relocation work on the water pipes, which could take several months to complete, Powell said.

“The city always looks for ways of implementing projects for continuous improvement throughout all utility infrastructure,” he said.

The break early last month happened in an area where three separate water distribution pipes operated close to each other. The city plans to realign the 30-inch pipe and the 48-inch line that both broke to reduce underground infrastructure congestion.

Broken pipe was removed on Keowee Street. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

The lines will be routed across Keowee Street, north of the break point, and the extra space between the pipes moving forward should help prevent one busted pipe or failure from leading to others, officials say.

The Aug. 3 break was the third large water service disruption in Dayton within less than a year and a half.