Large downtown water main break may cost city $1.4M

Keowee Street was closed to repair a water main break. MARSHALL GORBY\STAF
Local News | 25 minutes ago
By Cornelius Frolik

The city of Dayton is likely to spend more than $1.4 million to repair and reconfigure multiple water lines that failed last month, which resulted in customers experiencing pressure problems and outages and thousands were placed under a boil advisory.

On Wednesday, Dayton city commissioners will decide whether to approve a purchase order with Sunesis Construction Co. for water main repairs at Keowee and Ottawa streets.

On Aug. 3, a large main near the Ottawa water treatment plant ruptured, causing water to gush out, damaging one pipe and causing another to fail, city officials said.

The purchase order, which is recommended by the city manager, will pay to fix one water line and relocate two others, said Michael Powell, Dayton’s water director.

A water main break involving a 48-inch pipe at Keowee Street and Monument Avenue affected businesses in the area. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Work is already underway on the project, and a 36-inch line near the site of the break has been repaired after suffering severe erosion, Powell said.

Once the parts arrive, crews will begin relocation work on the water pipes, which could take several months to complete, Powell said.

“The city always looks for ways of implementing projects for continuous improvement throughout all utility infrastructure,” he said.

The break early last month happened in an area where three separate water distribution pipes operated close to each other. The city plans to realign the 30-inch pipe and the 48-inch line that both broke to reduce underground infrastructure congestion.

Broken pipe was removed on Keowee Street. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
The lines will be routed across Keowee Street, north of the break point, and the extra space between the pipes moving forward should help prevent one busted pipe or failure from leading to others, officials say.

The Aug. 3 break was the third large water service disruption in Dayton within less than a year and a half.

