Legionella bacteria found at Butler High School

Legionella bacteria, which can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaire’s disease, was found in four places at Butler High School, a Vandalia-Butler district spokeswoman said.
The district, as part of its summer maintenance plan, scheduled an assessment of the water system the week of Aug. 10. Results for Butler High School came back on Monday.
The results showed the Legionella bacteria in four locations in the high school’s hot water side of the system, the district said in a press release.
“We are following our service provider’s recommendation to disinfect the entire domestic/potable water system of the building. The disinfecting procedure was immediately scheduled,” the release stated.
That process began Tuesday, Aug. 18, and will be complete by Wednesday, Aug. 19, the district said.
“We are certainly glad we took this extra measure and that our system was assessed, the problem discovered, and it will soon be rectified. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” said Vandalia-Butler Superintendent Rob O’Leary in the release.