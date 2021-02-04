Leidos lands a nearly $69M AFRL contract

In August, Leidos won a nearly $59 million order from the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, in Lexington Park, Md., to develop adaptive radar countermeasures hardware and software.

The new AFRL contract will also involve modeling and simulation evaluation, hardware and field testing.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered and much of its work is conducted, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 29, 2025.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received.

Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of just over $1.4 million will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order.