LexisNexis property for sale in Miami Twp.

It’s not clear if the sale is driven by having more employees work from home or alternate locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Facebook, one employee says that colleagues will be “home-based, full-time on campus or sharing cubes/office.”

In early 2017, LexisNexis put up one of its campus buildings for sublease, widely taken to be a sign that the company’s Dayton-area workforce was being moved or condensed. At the time, the company said employees from the building were moving to other parts of the large campus.

LexisNexis has long said it has about 3,000 Dayton-area employees.

CBRE also offers nine acres east of Springboro Pike just across from Austin Landing for development, south of the LexisNexis campus.

The international legal research company has long had a North American administrative center in Miami Township.